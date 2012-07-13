* June demand falls 0.4 pct yr/yr to 8.96 mln bpd; lowest
since Oct 2010
* H1 demand rises 2.2 pct yr/yr to 9.5 mln bpd
* June crude runs fall for 3rd consecutive month to 8.76 mln
bpd
* June net fuel imports fall 37 pct on yr; a 38 pct drop
from May
By Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua
BEIJING, July 13 China's implied oil demand fell
0.4 percent in June from a year earlier to the lowest in 20
months as refineries scaled back production and raised fuel
exports to trim bulging stockpiles.
China is the world's second-biggest oil user and still
accounts for nearly half of global incremental demand, but an
economic slowdown is shrinking its need for fuel.
Implied oil demand has contracted for the second time so far
this quarter, and that is likely to further dampen oil prices
which have so far fallen by a fifth off the highs
they hit earlier this year.
China burned 8.96 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) last
month, the lowest since October 2010, according to Reuters
calculations based on preliminary government data released on
Friday.
The data also showed that China's oil consumption for the
first half of the year rose a modest 2.2 percent year-on-year to
about 9.5 million bpd. Oil consumption for the whole of last
year was 6.3 percent more than 2010.
Implied demand is calculated by adding crude oil throughput
and net imports of refined oil products, but omits stocks
changes which are rarely disclosed in China.
Refineries had scaled back output, and raised exports of
diesel due to brimming inventories caused by a lack of buyers
and losses resulting from the government cutting fuel prices for
consumers three times over the past two months.
Official data also released on Friday showed China's
refinery throughput fell 0.6 percent in June year-on-year to
8.76 million bpd, the lowest since October. It was the third
straight month of decline.
The June rate was down 3 percent, or 270,000 bpd, from May's
throughput rates of 9.03 million bpd.
A REBOUND IN THE SECOND HALF?
The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its latest monthly
report, forecast Chinese total oil demand to rise 3.9 percent
this year, or 363,000 bpd, to 9.76 million bpd.
If achieved, such an increase would mean China would account
for up to 45 percent of global demand growth this year,
equivalent to about 800,000 bpd.
The IEA projected that oil demand growth would rise to
nearly 5 percent in the second half of 2012, citing "cautious
optimism" that the Chinese authorities would provide sufficient
economic stimulus measures to support such a rate.
"A large infrastructure spending programme and massive
injections into the financial markets tend to support this
view," the report added.
New refining capacities estimated at 190,000 bpd, and
expected to come on stream in the second half of this year, will
also boost crude throughput in that period.
Officials also hope cheaper fuel at the pump will mean more
of it will be burned. On Wednesday, the government cut prices
again, making for a combined reduction of up to 14 percent in
gasoline and diesel prices since early May.
