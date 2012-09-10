* Aug demand 8.92 mln bpd, -0.8 pct on yr; -3.7 pct on mth
* Jan-Aug demand 9.39 mln bpd, +1.1 pct on yr
* Aug net fuel imports 30,000 bpd, -90 pct on yr
* Industrial, truck demand for diesel sliding - oil dealer
By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Sept 10 Implied oil demand in China,
the world's second-largest oil user, dropped to its lowest since
October 2010, Reuters calculations based on government data
showed, as industrial activity in the world's No.2 economy
slowed.
China consumed roughly 8.92 million barrels of oil per day,
0.8 percent lower than a year earlier and 3.7 percent, or
340,000 bpd, below the July rate, figures showed, extending a
weak trend started in April when demand fell for the first time
in over three years.
Implied demand is calculated by adding national crude oil
throughput and net imports of refined oil products, but ignoring
stocks changes, which are seldom disclosed by the government.
In its August report, the International Energy Agency
revised down the growth of Chinese demand to 240,000 bpd for
2012, sharply lower than its previous estimate of 363,000 bpd.
The latest forecast would suggest China will make up less
than a third of incremental global demand this year. That
compares to a share of 45 percent in the agency's July report.
The figures were echoed by weak sentiment on the ground.
"The market has shrunk a lot, especially in the industrial
sector," said Zhou Jie, a manager of a privately owned diesel
dealer in eastern Zhejiang province, one of China's
manufacturing and export hubs.
Diesel, which makes up a third of China's total fuel demand,
is the best bellwether of the manufacturing economy.
"Demand from industrial boilers and big trucks has been
sliding since early this year, a reflection that the industry,
especially the export sector, has been hit hard," said Zhou.
For the first eight months, implied demand gained 1.1
percent over the year-earlier level of 9.39 million bpd,
according to Reuters calculations.
The data deluge on Sunday showed annual growth in China's
industrial output slowed to 8.9 percent in August, the weakest
since May 2009 and below market expectations - a figure likely
to reinforce the market view that Beijing will further adjust
policies to lift an economy mired in the slowest growth in three
years.
Vehicle sales in China, the world's largest auto market,
were also expected to see much more lukewarm growth of 5-8
percent this year, a far cry from the blistering expansion of 46
percent in 2009 and 32 percent in 2010.
Refinery production remained subdued in face of lacklustre
sales, with August crude throughput up by a modest 2.6 percent
from a year earlier, after productions were down throughout the
second quarter before inching up 1.1 percent in July.
Net imports of refined fuel slumped to a meagre 30,000 bpd
in August, about 90 percent below both the year-earlier level
and over the previous month, as oil firms raised exports sharply
while scaling back imports.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Nick Macfie)