* Jan-Feb oil demand at 9.98 mln bpd, down 3.1 pct on yr
* Jan-Feb crude runs down 1 pct to 9.75 mln bpd
By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, March 13 China's implied oil demand
fell 3.1 percent in the January-February period of this year
from a year ago, as the economy of the world's second largest
oil consumer slowed sharply.
China consumed roughly 9.98 million barrels per day (bpd) of
oil in the first two months of the year, according to Reuters
calculations based on preliminary government data released on
Thursday and unrevised figures from a year earlier.
China's economy turned in a surprisingly weak performance in
the first two months of the year, with growth in investment,
retail sales and factory output all falling to multi-year
lows.
"The economic and industrial data today showed no good
signal," said an oil analyst with China International Capital
Corp. "Apparently oil demand was affected by the slowing
industrial activities."
The drop follows China's poorest fuel demand growth in more
than two decades in 2013. Fuel use in China, a key driver for
global oil markets rose just 1.6 percent last year, as
softer economic growth sliced into demand for transportation and
industrial fuels such as diesel.
China's implied oil demand is a combination of crude oil
processed and net imports of refined products. It ignores
inventory changes, which are rarely disclosed by the government.
China's daily crude throughput fell 1 percent from a year
ago to 9.75 million bpd in the January-February period, data
from the National Statistical Bureau showed, despite PetroChina
and Sinochem Corp starting
trial runs at two new refineries.
Weaker demand was also in part due to a 29 percent fall in
net fuel imports from a year earlier to around 226,017 bpd in
January and February, customs data showed, as oil firms raised
exports of diesel and other fuels as domestic supplies outpaced
local consumption.
Fu Chengyu, chairman of top Asian refiner Sinopec
warned last week about a glut in China's
refining capacity. Fu said China's refinery utilization ratio
will drop to 67 percent in 2020, when Chinese refining capacity
is forecast to be 18 million bpd.
Sinopec and PetroChina have held their refinery utilization
ratios above 80 percent in recent years.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)