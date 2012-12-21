Dec 21 China's apparent oil demand rose 9.3 percent from a year earlier to a record 10.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, Reuters calculations from official data showed. The results were largely in line with earlier Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data. For a history of China's implied oil demand growth, click: here The following table shows implied oil demand for November, net imports and output. All volumes are shown in barrels per day. Implied Percent change on: 12-month demand previous year moving (Net imports + output) month ago average Crude ("Crude supplied") 9,889,073 1.8 4.1 9,430,994 Gasoline 2,170,974 7.8 17.7 1,965,729 Naphtha 829,420 16.1 19.2 723,899 Kerosene 487,073 0.8 0.4 426,297 Diesel 3,643,112 5.5 3.2 3,460,937 Fuel oil 631,427 4.2 17.5 592,033 Lubricating oil 210,308 7.6 -0.9 199,389 LPG 826,590 -1.8 2.5 777,987 OVERALL OIL DEMAND 10,466,684 7.3 9.3 9,537,016 Net Percent change on: 12-month Imports previous year moving month ago average Crude 5,657,263 3.0 3.0 5,320,984 Gasoline -93,626 53.4 -5.4 -65,492 Naphtha 129,880 101.6 67.8 66,097 Kerosene -8,054 -194.2 -114.1 -27,250 Diesel -60,032 132.5 -454.4 -9,209 Fuel oil 271,732 4.7 48.2 265,408 Lubricating oil 40,208 5.4 449.8 41,400 LPG 60,990 -17.5 -33.5 69,072 Products subtotal 341,097 -4.6 -6.0 339,435 Percent change on: 12-month Output previous year moving month ago average Output (BARRELS PER DAY) Crude 4,231,810 0.4 5.6 4,110,010 Gasoline 2,264,600 9.1 16.5 2,031,220 Naphtha 699,540 7.6 13.1 657,801 Kerosene 495,127 4.3 15.6 453,547 Diesel 3,703,144 6.4 5.4 3,470,146 Fuel oil 359,695 3.8 1.6 326,626 Lubricating oil 170,100 8.1 -4.0 161,156 LPG 765,600 -0.2 7.1 708,915 Refinery runs 10,125,587 7.7 9.9 9,197,582 * Reuters calculates China's oil demand by adding the total amount of crude refined during the relevant period, as reported by the National Statistical Bureau, to net imports of major oil products reported by Customs. This strips out any changes in crude oil inventories, which are rarely reported in China. It also does not take into account the 1-2 percent loss in overall product volume created by the refining process. Nor does it include the small amount of crude that is directly burned as fuel at oilfields or power stations or that is used by small, unreported 'teapot' refineries. Demand by product is calculated by the refinery output for each product plus net imports. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu in Beijing; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)