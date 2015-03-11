* Jan-Feb crude runs up 3.5 pct on yr, but down from Dec record

* Jan-Feb net fuel imports at 152,000 bpd, down a third on yr

By Chen Aizhu

BEIJING, March 11 China's implied oil demand in January and February rose 4 percent over a relatively weak base in the same two months a year ago, with near-record refinery throughput likely feeding into already high domestic inventories.

China's economic growth is slowing, partly due to a cooling property market and as the country tries to deal with industrial overcapacity. That has commodities consumption and factory activity coming in at slower growth rates than expected.

Official data on Wednesday showed factory output grew 6.8 percent in January and February, missing a forecast rise of 7.8 percent and reinforcing expectations that China's economy may grow at its slowest pace in a quarter of century this year.

China consumed roughly 10.37 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in the first two months of the year, according to Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data. Implied oil demand adds refinery throughput to net fuel imports but excludes changes to fuel inventories.

The January-February consumption compared to record use of nearly 10.6 million bpd in December and was up from 9.98 million bpd in the same period a year ago, when China registered rare year-on-year declines in oil consumption as factory output growth and investment fell to multi-year lows.

Refinery throughput in the first two months gained 3.5 percent on year to 82.64 million tonnes, or 10.22 million bpd, data from the National Statistical Bureau showed. Daily crude runs were off December's record of 10.5 million bpd.

The high throughput could contribute to already high domestic fuel stocks, diesel in particular. Demand for the main transportation fuel normally ebbs during the Lunar New Year break - which fell in February this year - as many factories shut, also sometimes forcing oil firms to ship more barrels abroad.

Customs earlier reported that China's net fuel imports in the first two months fell a third from a year ago to 1.28 million tonnes, or about 152,000 bpd, as oil firms cut imports faster than exports.

China's implied oil demand expanded 3 percent last year as China added refinery capacity to meet healthy demand for motor gasoline and aviation fuel.

China's National Bureau of Statistics releases combined output data for the first two months of the year in order to avoid data distortion from the week-long shutdown for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Despite an economic growth target of about 7 percent this year versus 7.4 percent in 2014, China's fuel consumption should continue to be supported by an expanding private car fleet and motorists' preference for more powerful vehicles, analysts said.

Passenger air traffic is also expected to maintain strong growth after a 12 percent increase in 2014, bolstering demand for aviation fuel.

(Editing by Tom Hogue)