* Jan-Feb crude runs up 3.5 pct on yr, but down from Dec
record
* Jan-Feb net fuel imports at 152,000 bpd, down a third on
yr
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, March 11 China's implied oil demand in
January and February rose 4 percent over a relatively weak base
in the same two months a year ago, with near-record refinery
throughput likely feeding into already high domestic
inventories.
China's economic growth is slowing, partly due to a cooling
property market and as the country tries to deal with industrial
overcapacity. That has commodities consumption and factory
activity coming in at slower growth rates than expected.
Official data on Wednesday showed factory output grew 6.8
percent in January and February, missing a forecast rise of 7.8
percent and reinforcing expectations that China's economy may
grow at its slowest pace in a quarter of century this year.
China consumed roughly 10.37 million barrels per day (bpd)
of oil in the first two months of the year, according to Reuters
calculations based on preliminary government data. Implied oil
demand adds refinery throughput to net fuel imports but excludes
changes to fuel inventories.
The January-February consumption compared to record use of
nearly 10.6 million bpd in December and was up from 9.98 million
bpd in the same period a year ago, when China registered rare
year-on-year declines in oil consumption as factory output
growth and investment fell to multi-year lows.
Refinery throughput in the first two months gained 3.5
percent on year to 82.64 million tonnes, or 10.22 million bpd,
data from the National Statistical Bureau showed. Daily crude
runs were off December's record of 10.5 million
bpd.
The high throughput could contribute to already high
domestic fuel stocks, diesel in particular. Demand for the main
transportation fuel normally ebbs during the Lunar New Year
break - which fell in February this year - as many factories
shut, also sometimes forcing oil firms to ship more barrels
abroad.
Customs earlier reported that China's net fuel imports in
the first two months fell a third from a year ago to 1.28
million tonnes, or about 152,000 bpd, as oil firms cut imports
faster than exports.
China's implied oil demand expanded 3 percent last year as
China added refinery capacity to meet healthy demand for motor
gasoline and aviation fuel.
China's National Bureau of Statistics releases combined
output data for the first two months of the year in order to
avoid data distortion from the week-long shutdown for Lunar New
Year celebrations.
Despite an economic growth target of about 7 percent this
year versus 7.4 percent in 2014, China's fuel consumption should
continue to be supported by an expanding private car fleet and
motorists' preference for more powerful vehicles, analysts said.
Passenger air traffic is also expected to maintain strong
growth after a 12 percent increase in 2014, bolstering demand
for aviation fuel.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)