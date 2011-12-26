BEIJING Dec 26 China will soon put its
first deepwater exploration vessel into use in the South China
Sea, the China Petroleum Daily reported on Monday.
The report did not specify which part of the South China Sea
the vessel would be employed in.
"Ocean Oil 708" can work in water depths of 3,000 metres and
its drilling system can tap 600 metres below the seabed, the
report in the newspaper run by China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC) said.
Baoji Oilfield Machinery Co, a unit of CNPC, manufactured
the drilling system for the vessel, which was delivered on Dec
16 to user China Oilfield Services Ltd (COSL) in
Guangzhou, the report added.
COSL is a unit of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC),
China's main offshore oil and gas firm.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)