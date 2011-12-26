(Adds sourcing to company official, adds background)
BEIJING Dec 26 China will soon put its
first deepwater survey vessel into use in the South China Sea,
an official with China Oilfield Services Ltd (COSL)
said, part of an effort by the world's top energy consumer to
tap its underexplored deep waters.
Ocean Oil 708, with a capacity to work in water depths of
3,000 metres and a drilling depth of 600 metres below the
seabed, is one of the deepwater equipment that leading offshore
oil and gas developer CNOOC planned to expand its deepwater
capability.
The vessel is owned by COSL, a specialised oil service unit
of China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC).
The COSL official said the vessel will be used in
early-stage exploration works such as geoprospecting, but
declined to specify which area of the South China Sea the vessel
would be firstly employed in.
CNOOC Ltd, which runs almost all of CNOOC's oil
and gas production assets, is preparing to drill its first-ever
deepsea well in the northern part of the South China Sea around
the beginning of 2012 by using Ocean Oil 981, China's first
home-made semi-submersible deepsea rig.
China has so far drilled less than 15 deepsea exploration
wells, all of which have been done by CNOOC's foreign partners.
Baoji Oilfield Machinery Co, a unit of top Chinese oil firm
CNPC, manufactured the drilling system for the Ocean Oil 708,
the China Petroleum Daily reported.
For a Q+A on China's deepsea oil and gas efforts:
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)