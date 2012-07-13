BEIJING, July 13 PetroChina Co Ltd
will bring a new 800,000-tonne-per-year
(tpy) ethylene unit on stream at its Fushun refinery in October,
bringing total ethylene capacity at the refinery to 1.0 million
tpy, industry sources said on Friday.
Fushun expanded crude refining capacity to 11.5 million tpy
or 230,000 barrels per day (bpd) at the end of last year from
less than 10 million tpy, they said.
But the refinery's crude runs in the first half of this year
totalled just 3.33 million tonnes because the existing 200,000
tpy in ethylene production capacity did not match the expanded
refining capacity, they said, adding that crude runs could pick
up after the new ethylene unit started operations.
(Reporting by Judy Hua, Beijing newsroom and Chen Aizhu;
Editing by Chris Lewis)