SHANGHAI, March 8 China's currency regulator is
likely to issue a currency quota to allow foreign investors to
trade the Shanghai Futures Exchange's (SHFE) planned crude oil
futures contract, the Shanghai Securities News reported on
Friday.
The SHFE has "reached a consensus" with the State
Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) to have a currency
quota for overseas participants, Yang Maijun, the exchange's
general manager, was quoted as saying.
His comments suggest the approval of the crude oil futures
contract is gathering pace and it could be launched later this
year, after being delayed from 2012.
Chinese yuan cannot be freely converted. An approval from
SAFE would allow crude oil investors to convert the currency
freely within set limits.
The sour crude oil contract could be priced in either the
yuan or the U.S. dollar, the SHFE has previously said.
The contract, when launched, will be the first commodities
futures that will be open to foreign investors and comes as
China is eager to exert more pricing influence on oil, for which
it is the world's second-largest consumer after the United
States.
SHFE officials have said the exchange will gradually open up
other futures contracts, such as copper and aluminium, to
foreign investors after the crude oil contract is launched.
The bourse currently offers nine futures contracts,
including copper, aluminium, rubber, fuel oil, gold, rebar and
zinc.
