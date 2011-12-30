BEIJING Dec 30 A maritime court in the
northern coastal city of Tianjin on Friday accepted a case of
compensation claims from aquaculture farmers against the China
unit of ConocoPhillips, Xinhua News Agency reported on
Friday.
More than 100 fishermen filed the lawsuit early this month
in Tianjin against ConocoPhillips China, seeking 490 million
yuan ($77.54 million) in compensation for dead clams they said
were killed by a spill from an oilfield operated by
ConocoPhillips, according to Xinhua.
ConocoPhillips has a 49 percent stake in the field, which is
51 percent owned by China's top offshore oil and gas producer
CNOOC Ltd.
A ConocoPhillips spokesperson said on Dec. 16 that the
company had found little evidence that the oil spill from
Penglai 19-3 field had damaged the wider environment in Bohai
Bay and submitted a revised overall development plan for the
field to the central government.