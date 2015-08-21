SINGAPORE Aug 21 China is increasingly
dominating Asian oil trading in the latest sign that its huge
consumption is starting to show in markets and gives it the
ability to influence prices.
Leading Chinese oil traders have cornered the market on
several occasions since October last year, as China's
state-controlled Chinaoil and Unipec trade such high volumes
that pricing agency Platts is considering whether to allow more
crude into a pool of supplies that it uses to assess its daily
Asian benchmark, the Dubai crude price.
Traders and analysts see a clear shift in market power
towards big consumers, with oil output at record highs and
global demand slowing. Unipec and Chinaoil have been able to
cherry-pick the best offers and take advantage of cheap oil to
build strategic reserves.
Below is a list of of Reuters articles and a collection of
data and graphics illustrating these developments.
STORIES
> Chinese trading rivalry ruffles oil markets
> MidEast August trade volumes head for record
> Platts mulls Asia crude pricing via new grades
> China's Dubai crude trades skew Asia benchmark
> China becomes oil market price maker
> China trading raises worries over oil benchmark
> Asian crude trading at records on China deals
DATA & GRAPHICS
> FACTBOX: China's top two oil traders
> GRAPHIC: Mideast crude prices and exports to Asia
link.reuters.com/reh45w
> GRAPHIC: Chinaoil's trade revenue
link.reuters.com/nur45w
(Compiled by Henning Gloystein)