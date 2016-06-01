* More independent refineries seek crude import quotas
* Total quota may hit 2 mln bpd by end-2016 - Dongming
* Lack of export facilities to cap fuel shipments
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, June 1 China could approve more crude
import quotas for independent refiners that will bring the total
volume to close to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of
2016, an industry official said on Wednesday.
"We expect annual crude import quotas to reach about 100
million tonnes (2 million bpd) by the end of this year," said
Zhang Liucheng from China's largest independent refiner Dongming
Petrochemical at an industry event.
The independent refiners, known as teapots, drove China's
crude imports in the first four months of 2016 to all-time
highs, rising 12 percent higher than the same period a year ago.
The teapots had mainly consumed fuel oil as a feedstock and
only largely began processing crude oil after winning import
licences last year.
Crude will account for more than 90 percent of feedstock at
the independents in 2018, as they shift away from fuel oil, said
Zhang, vice president for trading and marketing at Dongming.
Russia was the main crude supplier to the independents in
the first quarter, followed by Oman, Angola and Colombia, he
said.
However, Russian ESPO crude has become uncompetitive and
independents were likely to import more from the Middle East and
West Africa in the future, Zhang said.
Nick Mai, an analyst at commodities information provider
Argus, said 14 independent refiners have received crude import
quotas of 1.2 million bpd.
Another eight companies were waiting for approvals for total
quotas of 660,000 bpd as of May, he said, although Beijing has
slowed down approvals due to port congestion at Shandong
province where most of the independents are located.
The uncertainty "made it hard to estimate how much crude
they will import," Mai said.
Independent refiners have also exported their first gasoline
cargoes, contributing to the rise in China's fuel exports.
Shandong Chambroad Petrochemical exported its first 20,000 tonne
gasoline cargo in May, Mai said, adding that Dongming has
exported four cargoes.
China exported a monthly average of about 643,000 tonnes of
gasoline from January to April this year, up nearly 54 percent
versus the month average for the same period in 2015.
Still, the lack of export infrastructure will cap fuel
exports from independents.
"We're not going to see a quick boom in product exports,"
Mai said. "Give it another two years and it could affect
exporters such as South Korea and Saudi Arabia."
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Additional reporting by Seng Li
Peng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)