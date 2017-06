BEIJING, March 21 China imported a record 1.39 million barrels per day of crude oil from its largest supplier Saudi Arabia in February, 38.6 percent higher than a year earlier, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

The record purchase came as its imports from other countries including Iran and Sudan slumped last month. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)