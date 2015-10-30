(Adds context)
By Adam Rose
BEIJING Oct 30 China has more than doubled its
non-state crude oil import quota for 2016 to 87.6 million
tonnes, or 1.75 million barrels per day (bpd), as Beijing seeks
to boost competition and attract private investment in its oil
industry.
The 2016 quota issued by the Ministry of Commerce on Friday
compared to this year's figure of 37.6 million tonnes.
The commerce ministry said in July that China will allow
more refiners to apply for import licences. The total quota,
equivalent to about 28 percent of China's crude imports last
year, will be allotted to traders outside the dominant four
state traders - Unipec, Chinaoil, Sinochem and Zhuhai Zhenrong.
So far six new refiners have won the right to directly
import crude oil on their own.
In the past, such traders would normally have to sell the
crude they import to the state oil giants Sinopec and
PetroChina, but under new rules issued by the National
Development and Reform Commission in February, smaller refiners
can get permission to use imported crude oil if they meet
certain environmental conditions, including the closure of old
and polluting refining capacity.
Eleven refiners - nine in the coastal province of Shandong -
have received either a preliminary or final greenlight to use
about 1 million bpd of imported oil.
The commerce ministry also set the 2016 quota for fertiliser
at 13.65 million tonnes, the same number as the past year.
(Editing by Ed Davies)