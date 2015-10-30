(Adds context)

By Adam Rose

BEIJING Oct 30 China has more than doubled its non-state crude oil import quota for 2016 to 87.6 million tonnes, or 1.75 million barrels per day (bpd), as Beijing seeks to boost competition and attract private investment in its oil industry.

The 2016 quota issued by the Ministry of Commerce on Friday compared to this year's figure of 37.6 million tonnes.

The commerce ministry said in July that China will allow more refiners to apply for import licences. The total quota, equivalent to about 28 percent of China's crude imports last year, will be allotted to traders outside the dominant four state traders - Unipec, Chinaoil, Sinochem and Zhuhai Zhenrong.

So far six new refiners have won the right to directly import crude oil on their own.

In the past, such traders would normally have to sell the crude they import to the state oil giants Sinopec and PetroChina, but under new rules issued by the National Development and Reform Commission in February, smaller refiners can get permission to use imported crude oil if they meet certain environmental conditions, including the closure of old and polluting refining capacity.

Eleven refiners - nine in the coastal province of Shandong - have received either a preliminary or final greenlight to use about 1 million bpd of imported oil.

The commerce ministry also set the 2016 quota for fertiliser at 13.65 million tonnes, the same number as the past year. (Editing by Ed Davies)