BEIJING, June 21 China's imports of crude oil
from Iran in May fell 2.3 percent from a year earlier to 521,936
barrels per day (bpd), customs data showed on Thursday, with
Beijing boosting shipments from other oil suppliers to help fill
the gap.
But May imports are up 34.5 percent, or 133,902 bpd from
388,034 bpd in April after Iran and Beijing resolved disputes
over annual contracts.
In the January-May period, China's crude imports from Iran
totalled 389,857 bpd, down 25 percent from a year earlier.
Unipec, the trading arm of top Asian refiner China Petroleum
& Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , will buy up to
a fifth less crude from Iran under an annual contract for 2012
versus last year, a Chinese industry executive with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Industry sources said the decline was mostly because Sinopec
slashed imports in the first quarter by about 285,000 bpd, just
over half of daily imports in 2011, as the two haggled over
pricing terms against a backdrop of rising international
pressure on Tehran.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Ken Wills; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)