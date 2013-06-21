* China's May crude imports up 49.5 pct from April
* Iran imports jump in final month before U.S. waiver
renewed
* Iran crude imports up 6.4 pct in May from year ago
* Jan-May Iran crude imports up 10 pct from same period 2012
BEIJING, June 21 China's average daily crude
imports from Iran jumped nearly 50 percent in May from the
previous month, back around levels before sanctions were slapped
on the Middle Eastern country over its disputed nuclear
programme two years ago.
The jump in China's imports of Iranian crude to 555,557
barrels per day (bpd) came just before the United States renewed
the country's waiver on U.S. sanctions aimed at cutting off
Iran's oil revenues and bringing it to the negotiating table.
But industry sources with knowledge of China's crude imports
said the surge from Iran may be due to the timings of cargo
arrivals and how they were counted by the General Administration
of Customs (GAC). The sources said China's two main importers -
Sinopec Corp and Zhuhai Zhenrong - do not
usually vary their term crude imports widely month-to-month.
China, the world's second biggest oil consumer, bought 2.36
million tonnes of Iranian crude in May, equivalent to about
555,557 bpd, data from the GAC showed on Friday.
That was up 49.5 percent from the 371,500 bpd of Iranian
crude that China imported in April, the data showed. The May
level rose 6.4 percent from 521,936 bpd a year earlier.
China and other buyers of Iranian oil including India, Japan
and South Korea have been pressured by U.S. and European
sanctions since early last year to cut imports.
The United States in early June renewed waivers on sanctions
for China and other Asian countries in exchange for their
reducing purchases of crude from Iran.
China's imports for the first five months of the year were
up about 10 percent from the same period a year ago. The import
figures for May and year-to-date contrasted sharply with China's
oil shipments from Iran in 2012, when the intake of Iranian
barrels was about 438,448 bpd, down 21 percent versus 2011.
The U.S. and European measures aimed at Iran's oil exports
cut them to their lowest in decades in May and have been costing
the country billions of dollars in lost revenue per month.
Washington is now seeking to cut Iran's oil shipments further
through tighter sanctions.
India, Iran's second largest customer, cut its Iranian crude
imports 12.2 percent in May compared with a year ago. South
Korea reduced its imports of oil from Iran by 8.3 percent from
the month compared to May 2012.
China has repeatedly voiced its opposition to unilateral
sanctions outside those by the United Nations, such as those
imposed by the United States.
China's total crude imports in May inched up 0.4 percent
from a year earlier to 5.64 million bpd, customs data showed
earlier in the month.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Fayen Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue)