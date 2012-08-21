* China's July imports at 454,500 bpd, down 28 pct on month;
down 30 pct on yr
* China's Jan-July imports at 433,450 bpd, down 22 pct on yr
* India shipments from Iran fall over 40 percent from June
and a year ago
(Adds India July imports)
By Judy Hua and Nidhi Verma
BEIJING/NEW DELHI, Aug 21 Iran's biggest oil
buyers, China and India, sharply cut their imports in July,
official data from the two countries on Tuesday showed, as
Tehran customers came under further pressure from Western
sanctions and faced big shipping complications.
China's crude oil imports from Iran fell nearly a third in
July from an 11-month high in June, while shipments by India,
the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, fell over 40 percent.
Cuts have secured the two major oil consumers a waiver from
the United States on financial sanctions targeted at Tehran.
The United States and Europe have levied tough sanctions on
Iran in a bid to choke off oil revenues and halt a controversial
nuclear programme the West fears is aimed at developing atomic
weapons, which Iran has denied.
For China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, another
month of rising imports could have jeopardised a last-minute
waiver the United States granted it for six months from June 28,
after Iran's top oil buyer showed significant cuts in imports in
the first months of the year on an unrelated pricing dispute
with the Middle Eastern country.
"China's crude imports from Iran recovered quickly in May
and June," said a Beijing-based oil analyst who declined to be
identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
"The Chinese government might have had some pressure of not
boosting imports too much because the United States had just
given China a waiver."
The strong June imports by state-owned firms had fuelled
speculation China might go on a buying spree for more Iranian
crude ahead of a July 1 European Union deadline barring
insurance firms from covering Iranian crude shipments.
"The biggest guideline given is that overall imports from
Iran should not deviate too much from the contract volume,
although Sinopec may want to buy more when Iranian oil is
cheap," the analyst added.
China bought 1.93 million tonnes of Iran's crude in July,
equivalent to about 454,500 barrels per day, against 632,618 bpd
in June, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
China's purchase represents about 41 percent of Iran's
estimated total exports of 1.1 million bpd in July.
India, which is reluctant to follow China's move and take
shipments on a delivered basis from Tehran, shipped in 201,860
barrels per day (bpd) from Iran in July compared with 346,600
bpd in June and about 338,900 bpd in July 2011, data made
available to Reuters showed on Tuesday.
New Delhi has approved just a few cargoes delivered on ships
and insurance arranged by Iran, as it wants to keep business for
its own companies. But Indian shippers are reluctant to make the
journey as there is only limited insurance available and the
freight rate for one domestic ship booked so far was very high.
CUTS BY DEFAULT OR DESIGN?
China's imports in the first seven months stood at 433,450
bpd, or 22 percent below levels a year ago, principally because
of sharp first-quarter cuts made as Beijing and Tehran wrangled
over contract terms.
The average of June and July imports was around 540,000 bpd,
and China will lift at near full contract volumes of about
510,000 bpd for July and August, industry officials told Reuters
this month. Iran will provide shipping and third-party insurance
and supply China on a delivered basis.
India's refiners have struggled to import from Iran because
they are largely reliant on New Delhi's case-by-case approval.
Privately-run Essar's imports from Iran rose by a third in July
to 154,400 bpd compared with June, the data showed.
Essar renewed its 100,000 bpd deal with Iran for this fiscal
year starting April 1 but plans to lift 15 percent less volumes.
State-run MRPL, previously Iran's biggest Indian client, has
reduced the size of its deal to 100,000 bpd compared with
124,000 bpd of 2011/12.
MRPL lifted only a fifth of the volumes it planned from Iran
in July because of insurance and shipping issues and is topping
up shortfalls through spot tenders and increased volumes from
suppliers such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
China and India's shipments from Iran in July were also
lower than a forecast by Geneva-based oil consultancy
Petro-logistics, which pegged China's July-arriving purchases at
590,000 bpd.
