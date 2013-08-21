* July crude imports from Iran 397,261 bpd, down 12.6 pct
y/y
* Jan-July imports 420,267 bpd oil from Iran, down 3.5 pct
* Crude imports from Iraq more than double in July y/y
By Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Aug 21 China's average daily crude
imports from Iran fell 12.6 percent in July from the same month
last year, putting it closer to hitting what officials have said
is the likely goal for 2013 imports from the Middle Eastern
nation.
Last month's reductions mean China would have to reduce its
year-to-date Iranian oil imports only about another 4,000 bpd to
hit that unofficial target for this year.
China and other Asian importers of Iranian crude have to
keep reducing the shipments to win waivers to U.S. sanctions
aimed at curbing the country's disputed nuclear programme.
Top refiner Sinopec Corp, the world's single
largest processor of Iranian crude, may make deeper cuts in the
remaining months of the year to take its total cut this year to
about 5 percent, according to a trading official familiar with
the Chinese oil major's oil procurement strategy.
"A more significant cut would not be beneficial to the
individual plants under Sinopec, simply because of the economics
of Iranian oil," said the official.
China's imports of Iranian oil for the year so far have
dropped to 12.205 million tonnes, or 420,267 barrels per day
(bpd), down 3.5 percent from the same seven months last year,
official customs data showed on Wednesday.
Chinese officials told Reuters late last year that domestic
refiners may cut their Iran shipments 5-10 percent this year
from the 438,450 bpd average for 2012.
That would mean China's average daily Iran oil imports for
2013 have to fall into a 394,600-416,400 bpd range.
The U.S. sanctions are aimed at cutting off Iran's oil
revenues and bringing it to the negotiating table over its
nuclear power programme, which the United States says is
intended to provide material for a bomb. Iran denies this.
The U.S. House of Representatives in July easily passed a
bill that is the first to spell out exactly how much Iran's oil
exports should be cut, setting a goal of reducing the shipments
by another 1 million bpd to near zero.
The bill would still have to be approved by the U.S. Senate
and signed by President Barack Obama before becoming law.
An Iranian oil official, however, said President Hassan
Rouhani's nomination of former oil minister Bijan Zanganeh to
return to that post, and management change inside the National
Iranian Oil Company could arrest Iran's declining oil sales.
"My guess is that China may just keep the cuts at the
current levels," said the Iranian oil official.
China brought in 1.687 million tonnes, or 397,261 bpd of
Iranian crude in July, up 3.2 percent from June, the data from
the General Administration of Customs showed.
The July level fell 12.6 percent from 454,500 bpd a year
earlier.
Iraq has been one of the main beneficiaries of the cuts in
China's Iranian volumes. China's oil imports from Iraq more than
doubled in July from a year ago and are up nearly 50 percent for
the January-July period.
In early August, a majority of U.S. senators urged President
Obama to raise pressure on Iran over its nuclear programme by
toughening sanctions and renewing the option to use military
force while also exploring diplomatic solutions.
China is Iran's top trading partner and has repeatedly
voiced its opposition to unilateral sanctions outside those by
the United Nations, such as those imposed by the United States.
China's total crude imports in July soared to a record high
of 6.15 million bpd, up 14 percent from a month ago, as refiners
replenished inventories to meet higher runs and a new condensate
splitter started test operations.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)