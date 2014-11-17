BEIJING Nov 17 Two short crude oil pipelines in
China operated by Sinopec Group are
shutting temporarily due to worries over safety, Chinese
authorities said.
Sinopec has been ordered to shut the 179-km Linyi-Cangzhou
pipeline and a 40-km pipeline from the Tanggu oil depot to
Dagang in Tianjin by Nov. 20, the State Administration of Work
Safety said on its website late last week.
Authorities said that unannounced inspections had found
numerous problems, including "stress corrosion and fatigue
damage".
Sinopec said on Friday through its official social media
account that the two pipelines had earlier been closed for
repairs and that the work safety regulator had approved the
shutdowns in September.
However, it was unclear whether they had been reopened since
then and would need to be closed again. Sinopec was not
immediately available for comment on Monday.
Refinery throughput in northern China had not been affected,
the company said on Friday.
The Linyi-Canzhou pipeline passes through populated urban
neighbourhoods. The Tianjin pipeline is mostly near water and
was corroded.
Sinopec will have until Dec. 10 to address the issues,
authorities said.
Last December, authorities launched a nationwide safety
probe in the oil and gas sector after a pipeline blast killed 62
people.
Checks on some 3,000 petrochemical firms and oil storage
sites found nearly 20,000 potential hazards.
(Reporting by Adam Rose and Chen Aizhu; Additional Reporting by
Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)