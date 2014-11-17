* To spend $4.6 billion over 3 years to address safety
concerns
* Authorities ask for two pipeline to be temporarily shut
* Sinopec says the two pipelines have been closed for a
while
(Updates with company statements, recasts)
BEIJING, Nov 17 China's Sinopec Group has
pledged to spend $4.6 billion over three years to address safety
concerns related to its oil pipelines, after authorities asked
for two of the firm's pipelines to be temporarily shut down
following inspections.
The State Administration of Work Safety ordered the company,
parent of Asia's top refiner - Sinopec Corp, to shut
the 179-km Linyi-Cangzhou pipeline and a 40-km pipeline from the
Tanggu oil depot to Dagang in Tianjin by Nov. 20 after
unannounced inspections found numerous problems including
"stress corrosion and fatigue damage".
Sinopec Group, however, said the two pipelines have been
closed for a while, adding that this had not hurt refinery
throughput in northern China as two alternate lines had been
deployed to supply oil to the relevant subsidiary refineries in
Cangzhou, Shijiazhuang and Tianjin.
The group plans to spend 28.1 billion yuan ($4.59 billion)
over three years to handle pipeline safety problems, it said in
a statement over the weekend. The company has already spent 4
billion yuan, it said.
Last December, China launched a safety probe in the oil and
gas sector after a pipeline blast killed 62 people, with checks
on some 3,000 petrochemical firms and oil storage sites finding
nearly 20,000 potential hazards.
Sinopec Group's Linyi-Cangzhou pipeline passes through
populated urban neighbourhoods, while the Tianjin pipeline is
mostly near water. The firm has until Dec. 10 to address safety
issues with these pipeline, the authorities have said.
(1 US dollar = 6.1234 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Rose and Chen Aizhu, additional Reporting by
Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford and Himani Sarkar)