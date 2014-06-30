ConocoPhillips takes slow, steady route in race for oil profits
HOUSTON, April 20 ConocoPhillips has beaten its 2017 asset sales target less than four months into the year, after shedding $30.8 billion worth of energy assets in six years.
BEIJING, June 30 An underground oil pipeline ruptured on Monday in China's northeastern city of Dalian, and oil flowed to the surface and caught fire, state broadcaster CCTV reported on its microblog.
It said the spilt oil was burning fiercely and emergency services were trying to put out the flames in order to prevent an explosion. No further details were given.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Falling U.S. crude stocks offer some support to crude prices