BEIJING, June 30 An underground oil pipeline ruptured on Monday in China's northeastern city of Dalian, and oil flowed to the surface and caught fire, state broadcaster CCTV reported on its microblog.

It said the spilt oil was burning fiercely and emergency services were trying to put out the flames in order to prevent an explosion. No further details were given.

