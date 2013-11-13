* Shanghai crude futures to launch in new free trade zone
* China import restrictions, lack of oil producers' backing
seen as hurdles
* Platts Dubai, DME Oman, Russian ESPO also potential Asia
oil price markers
By Florence Tan and Fayen Wong
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, Nov 14 China will
increasingly dominate global oil trade with a fuel import bill
worth half a trillion dollars a year by the end of the decade -
a lucrative prospect for futures exchanges battling to provide
the benchmark to price Asia's oil.
There is no dominant Asian contract to value the 30 million
barrels of oil consumed on the continent every day - a third of
global demand. The pricing competition is heating up as fuel
trade tilts east, a long-term shift that saw China eclipse the
United States as the world's top net oil importer in September.
Much of the world's oil supply is priced against futures
contracts based on North Sea Brent crude and West Texas
crude. Crude exported to Asia is mostly produced in the
Middle East and West Africa, and its value is linked to Brent.
Exchanges in Shanghai, Dubai and Atlanta are vying for
dominance in Asian oil pricing, with crude from Oman and Siberia
among contenders to unseat North Sea Brent.
"I just think it is unacceptable that there is no futures
benchmark for Asia given the growing volume of demand," said
Tony Nunan, senior advisor on risk management for oil trading at
Mitsubishi Corp. Without an Asian benchmark, global producers
and traders lack a clear price signal from the region, he added.
One of the biggest complaints voiced by Asian consumers is
that the price of Brent reflects the balance of supply and
demand in Europe, rather than Asia. The benchmark, one of the
two most-traded oil contracts in the world, is hosted on the
Atlanta-based InterContinental Exchange.
SHANGHAI CHALLENGES
The Shanghai Futures Exchange plans to launch a new crude
contract to price crude delivered into China, aiming to leverage
on its location at the heart of trade into the world's largest
net oil importer.
The success of the contract will depend on reforms
undertaken by President Xi Jinping, who came to power a year
ago.
At present, foreign investors are limited in the role they
can play in trading on China's futures exchanges, and state
controls on capital movement make it tough to repatriate
profits. Both factors would prevent international energy firms
and trading houses from using the Shanghai contract the same way
they do Brent or U.S. crude.
If Xi's reforms ease these restrictions, then Shanghai's
crude futures would have a better chance of attracting a wide
range of investors and competing for benchmark status.
The SHFE has established an energy trading platform inside
Shanghai's Free Trade Zone on which it could launch the
contract. The zone is likely to be the testing ground for Xi's
economic reforms.
"Launching an international crude futures contract requires
regulatory and financial reforms that are at the heart of the
policy debate for the free-trade zone," said a bank source
familiar with the discussion.
The contract is awaiting approval by Chinese authorities.
The SHFE is upbeat about its chances, and says the contract has
support from China's top economic planner, the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), State Administration
of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) and the customs office.
The NDRC, SAFE and CSRC could not be reached for comment.
The SHFE wants to enable international investors to trade
the contract through offshore brokerages, providing a quota for
them to convert between renminbi and U.S. dollars, traders said.
"There will be a pre-determined quota as long as it's solely
for the purpose of trading this contract," Sebastian Pang, head
of energy in the Asia-Pacific at brokerage Newedge, said.
CHALLENGES
Further reform of China's oil market would be needed for the
contract to succeed, traders and analysts said. State oil giants
PetroChina and Sinopec buy almost all of China's crude imports.
A few independent refiners have import quotas, but they
still buy their crude through PetroChina
and Sinopec . China would need a deeper
pool of buyers and importers for a futures contract, traders
said.
Beijing is planning to issue more import licences to
independent refiners, so that pool of buyers is slowly growing.
Even with the reforms, there is no guarantee of success.
Asian oil and gas buyers have been trying to increase their
influence over pricing for the past two decades, though the
track record for establishing futures contracts is poor.
"It's been very challenging to set up benchmarks and
exchange-based products," said Mike Scott, chief executive of
oil and metals trade firm Clearsource in Singapore. "There's
been so many tries and so many that didn't end with success."
The Dubai Mercantile Exchange launched Oman futures
in 2007. While the SHFE sits among consumers, the Dubai exchange
aims to leverage its location among the Gulf's top producers to
provide a benchmark for oil shipped to Asia. The Middle East is
the source of two thirds of Asia's crude imports.
DME's CEO Christopher Fix said the Oman futures contract and
the Shanghai contract could coexist as producer and consumer
benchmarks.
"I see us representing a producer contract and China
representing a consumer contract and a fantastic inter-Asia,
inter-time zone, arbitrage opportunity. The kind that could be a
game-changer for us," he said.
The DME's Oman futures contract trades about 6,000 lots a
day, below the 10,000 target the exchange has said would mark
commercial success. That is a fraction of the daily volumes of
600,000 lots each traded on ICE Brent and CME Group
Inc's WTI.
One of the biggest challenges for a new contract is
generating enough liquidity for investors to consider they can
buy and sell at a moment's notice. Once volumes are high enough,
oil producers and consumers become more willing to use the
prices in their supply contracts, which in turn generates more
trading volume.
RUSSIAN BENCHMARK?
Several other crude grades are also in the running to become
Asia's benchmark. Russia is keen for ESPO, a crude blend that it
sends via the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline to
be exported from the Kozmino port to Asia, to become Asia's oil
price reference.
The world's largest oil producer is working towards this
goal by increasing supply and organising trade around the grade,
Energy Minister Alexander Novak said at the World Energy
Congress in South Korea last month.
Still, Middle East producers are unlikely to use the price
of the oil of their top competitor to value their own exports.
Asian refiners may be reluctant to use Russian oil as a
benchmark due to concerns about Moscow's influence over the
domestic energy sector.
"When you have an effort being led by the government or
heavily influenced by one entity, it doesn't have a flavour of
being a free market," said Jorge Montepeque, global editorial
director for market reporting at pricing agency Platts.
"That will be the challenge for China as much as it has been
the challenge for Russia."
Platts values physical trade in crude cargoes from Dubai and
Oman. The daily published price is used to value much of the oil
trade from the Gulf to Asia.
(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo, Fayen Wong
in Shanghai, Meeyoung Cho, Jane Chung in Seoul and Melanie
Burton in Singapore; Editing by Simon Webb)