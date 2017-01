BEIJING May 23 China is raising the retail price of gasoline and diesel by 70 yuan ($11.23) per tonne from Saturday, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.

This represents less than a 1 percent rise in prices for gasoline and diesel.

Since March last year, China has been adjusting fuel prices every 10 working days versus the previous window of 22 days to bring them more in line with global prices. ($1 = 6.2350 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)