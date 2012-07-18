By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, July 18 China's state-run Sinochem Corp
has started expanding a facility that will become the country's
largest oil reserve storage site after a two-year delay due to
environmental and safety concerns, local officials and industry
executives said.
The extension of the facility is part of the second phase of
China's plan to build capacity to store strategic petroleum
reserves. The country-wide expansion will take capacity to 270
million barrels from 100 million barrels for oil held to ensure
fuel supplies in case of any short-term disruption in global
flows.
The site, on Aoshan island off the manufacturing hub of
Zhejiang province in eastern China, will eventually hold 50
million barrels, roughly 10 days of net crude imports into
China, after adding a 19-million-barrel farm to its existing
31-million-barrel base.
Sinochem Corp, the country's fourth-largest energy firm, in
May laid foundations for the phase-two Aoshan reserve tanks that
comprise thirty 100,000-cubic-metre depots. Construction is
expected to take around 18 months.
"Environmental and safety standards issues and other
preparatory work pushed the project behind (its original
timetable)," a Sinochem official told Reuters.
China has imported a large volume of crude to fill existing
storage tanks in the first half of the year. Calculations based
on government data show crude supplied -- domestic crude output
plus net imports -- exceeded refinery processing by 420,000
barrels per day (bpd) in the first six months of this year, most
of which likely ended in storage.
The demand for storage helped take imports to a record high
in May at 6 million bpd.
The pace of imports for storage was likely to slow in the
second half of the year, sources said, as existing tanks were
mostly full and there was little more capacity.
"They've been pumping oil into the state reserve tanks,
almost all of which are full now. I don't think they've got much
extra space for that kind of purchase pace in the first
quarter," said a Beijing-based trading executive, who declined
to be identified due to company policy.
China, the world's second-biggest crude buyer after the
United States, filled its 100 million barrels of phase-one tanks
in early 2009, taking advantage of the oil market slump
to buy during the financial crisis.
Stockbuilding accounted for a large part of the record
710,000 bpd annual rise in China's imports in 2010, a gain of
17.5 percent from 2009. Imports grew at less than half that rate
in 2011 at about 290,000 bpd.
China, which eventually aims to meet the OECD standard of
stockpiling enough oil to cover 90 days of net imports, has
never revealed a full list of the second-phase reserve sites,
though Chinese media has pointed to a dozen including Sinochem's
Aoshao, which is connected through pipelines to the country's
largest oil refiner, Sinopec.
CNPC, parent of PetroChina, started using at least
two second-phase reserve sites in late 2011 -- Dushanzi in
Xinjiang and Lanzhou in Gansu province, both in the country's
landlocked northwest.
Sinochem is one of the state oil firms -- which also include
Sinopec Corp and PetroChina -- that the central
government has entrusted to build and manage the country's
emergency stockpiles.
Apart from the strategic reserves, Beijing has encouraged
state oil giants to accelerate building commercial storage, as
the country's reliance on foreign crude is poised to surge to 80
percent by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency.
