* December crude imports likely above 7 mln bpd
* Falling oil price makes imports attractive
* Surplus used to build strategic reserves -analysts
* Crude import surge not likely to continue in 2015
-analysts
By Adam Rose
BEIJING, Jan 7 Tumbling world oil prices sparked
a buying spree by China that led to record crude imports in
December, according to Reuters estimates that suggest the top
energy consumer doubled the oil put aside for strategic reserves
in 2014 compared with 2013.
The figures indicate that thanks to the doubling of surplus
oil in its system last year, China is much further along in
filling up its strategic oil reserves than previously thought.
Yet analysts played down suggestions that Chinese buying
could prop up global oil markets, where prices have dropped by
more than half since the middle of last year.
Economic growth is slowing, and Daniel Ang, an analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore, reckons China could be close to
filling its currently available space for its strategic
petroleum reserve (SPR).
"As to China stocking up on their SPR, we believe that it
was definitely a surprise. Judging from their economic figures,
we expected that crude imports would not increase," Ang said.
"We do not expect this level of crude import into China to
continue in the longer term."
Estimates by Thomson Reuters Oil Research and Forecasts
indicate that China's total crude imports surpassed 31 million
tonnes, or more than 7 million barrels per day (bpd), for the
first time last month. That's more than 10 percent above the
previous record monthly amount.
Using data on domestic output, imports and commercial
storage versus demand from refineries, that raised the excess
oil available for China's SPR last year to as much as 124
million barrels, separate Reuters calculations show, more than
twice the 61 million barrels available for stock-building the
previous year.
U.S. bank Citi said in a note it expects China's crude
imports to slow and that "anyone hoping for China to drive a
rebound in oil prices is likely to be disappointed".
Little is known about China's strategic reserves, besides
the locations of the storage facilities and their capacities.
China also seldom issues any data on commercial crude and
product stocks other than percentage changes in volumes released
through official news agency Xinhua.
China has been filling the second stage of its strategic
reserves since completing the first phase in 2009.
SPR stocks are currently estimated at more than 30 days'
worth of crude imports. China plans to build reserves of around
600 million barrels, or about 90 days of imports.
"As global crude prices slump, China is apparently
exploiting the opportunity to add low cost crude to its
SPRs," said Tom Hilboldt of HSBC.
He cautioned, though, that SPR-builds could be overestimated
as some of the barrels could be lost in the system or used up by
refineries against initial plans to put it into storage.
MIDDLE EAST OIL
China's crude imports touched record or near-record levels
in several months last year, despite a slowing economy and weak
oil demand growth. Imports have particularly picked up from
September, largely fuelled by oil from the Middle East.
Ship broker data obtained by Reuters shows that the number
of super-tanker charters from that region to China surged over
the last four months of the year.
Unipec, the trading and chartering arm of state-owned
Sinopec Corp, has loaded at least 40 super-tankers
every month since September with Middle East and West Africa
crude, the data shows.
Chinaoil, the trading arm of state-owned PetroChina
, took in a record haul of Oman crude in October,
buying 47 cargoes of Upper Zakum, Oman and Dubai in deals done
as part of the Platts price assessment process.
In November, President Xi Jinping pledged to start regularly
releasing data on China's oil inventories, although giving no
timeline on when that might begin.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) made its first
announcement about the first phase last November, saying it
contained about 91 million barrels, or 9 days' worth of crude.
(1 tonne=7.3 barrels)
(Additional Reporting by Keith Wallis in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Henning Gloystein and Tom Hogue)