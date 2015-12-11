(Adds details, previous estimates)
By Adam Rose and Chen Aizhu
BEIJING Dec 11 China said it more than doubled
the size of its strategic crude oil reserves between November
2014 and the middle of this year, building inventories at a rate
exceeding analysts' estimates of the country's stockbuilding.
The world's largest energy consumer increased its reserves
to 26.1 million tonnes, or about 190.5 million barrels, by
mid-2015, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. The
increase occurred as the country took advantage of steep
declines in oil prices to stockpile crude.
Analysts have closely watched China's stockpiling efforts to
better gauge how much of the country's oil imports are going
into the reserves and how much is actually being refined and
consumed. China intends to build crude reserves of 550 million
barrels by 2020. The 190.5 million barrels is equivalent to
about one month of Chinese net crude imports.
The government made its first announcement on the size of
its strategic reserves in November 2014, putting them at 91
million barrels.
The latest figures, which include reserves stored at eight
government reserve bases and some commercial tanks, show an
increase of roughly 100 million barrels, far more than the 30-40
million estimated by most analysts.
"The numbers are in line with our estimates, but due to the
lag in reporting last year, the stockbuild was not as strong as
the numbers show," said Barclays analyst Zhang Chi, adding that
last year's announcement may have underreported the total amount
in reserve since it didn't count some facilities that had begun
stockpiling around 2012.
The country generated an implied excess of 109 million
barrels between January and July, Reuters calculations using
production, import and refinery throughput data show - an amount
that would be available to store in its growing stockpiles.
China is expected to add 70-90 million barrels to its
strategic crude oil purchases next year, offering some support
to battered markets for the commodity.
The reserves are being stored in seven above-ground
facilities at Zhoushan, Zhenhai, Dalian, Huangdao, Dushanzi,
Lanzhou and Tianjin, as well as one underground facility at
Huangdao, with a total capacity of 28.6 million cubic metres
(about 180 million barrels), the statistics bureau said.
In addition to the national reserve bases, industry sources
have told Reuters that the government has also rented storage
tanks from private firms to build the stocks.
Friday's announcement, the second time the Chinese have
released data on the stockpiles, means the government may make
it an annual reporting, analysts said.
