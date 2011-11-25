BEIJING Nov 25 China, the world's second-largest oil user, will be able to sustain its current domestic crude oil production of around 4 million barrels per day (bpd) beyond 2030 thanks to new hydrocarbon resource findings, the Ministry of Land and Resources said.

China, also the world's second-largest crude buyer after the United States, is currently importing nearly 55 percent of the crude oil it refines.

Over the next 20 years, China is expected to locate a total of 20.2 billion tonnes of geological oil reserves, with the country's central and western regions and offshore the main contributors, the ministry said in notes posted on its website (www.mlr.gov.cn) on Wednesday.

Output of natural gas, a cleaner burning fuel China is pushing hard to develop, will rise much faster, likely reaching 300 billion cubic metres in 2030, or roughly triple China's estimated gas production this year.

Three basins -- Erdos in the north, Tarim in the northwest and Sichuan in the southwest -- will be the main gas producing areas, while the country will also step up exploration work in the deep northern part of the South China Sea.

Over the next two decades, China will likely add more than 600 bcm of geological gas reserves per year, the ministry said.

Total oil and gas production will grow nearly 29 percent to 360 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) in 2015 versus 2010, and further expand to 410 million toe in 2020 and 450 million toe by 2030, with gas contributing most of the increases.

The ministry also estimated that by 2015 China would be able to add over 10 million tonnes of oil equivalent production from low-quality and unconventional oil and gas resources. It did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)