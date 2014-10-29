(Updates with details, context and quotes)
* Oil prices fall 25 pct since June on slowing demand
* PetroChina posts drop in third-quarter net profit
* CNOOC's third-quarter revenue falls, production flat
By Charlie Zhu
HONG KONG, Oct 29 Chinese state-run oil giants
PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd posted weaker
third-quarter results on Wednesday, hit by a slump in crude
prices as a result of ample supplies and weakening demand.
A 25 percent slide in crude prices since June due to slowing
global demand, particularly in China, is putting a heavy burden
on oil companies around the world. The slump has wiped billions
of dollars from their stock market values in recent weeks, and
squeezed the spending of many oil majors.
But barring a further major slump in oil prices, Chinese
state-run oil firms are likely to maintain their capital
spending plans for this year as part of efforts to improve
supply security for the world's largest energy user, analysts
say.
PetroChina , which is the country's top
oil and gas producer and also owns refineries, posted a 6.2
percent year-on-year fall in third-quarter net profit, lagging
forecasts, largely due to lower crude prices.
China's top offshore oil and gas explorer CNOOC
posted a 4.6 percent fall in revenue and also flat
production due to a slight dip in overseas output
. CNOOC does not publish quarterly earnings.
The oil price fall has caught many oil producers like CNOOC
off guard. CNOOC's 2014 budget is based on an oil price
assumption of $102 per barrel, its chief financial officer Zhong
Hua said, versus current international crude prices of $82-$86.
"Oil price falls will affect all of our projects for sure,"
Zhong told a conference call. He added, however, that the firm
would only scale back or suspend some high-cost projects such as
deepwater exploration overseas, while still moving ahead with
long-term projects that account for most of its development
programme.
Globally, the third-quarter earnings picture for energy
looks grim. Profit growth expectations for S&P 500 energy
companies have fallen more than any other sector - from a
forecast of 13.8 percent on July 1 to the current 1.8 percent
for those firms which have yet to report quarterly results,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
British oil major BP's third-quarter results took a
hit from declining oil prices and a sharp drop in income from
Russia as Western sanctions on Moscow led to a slump in earnings
from its local partner, Kremlin-controlled Rosneft.
STRONG BACKING
The Hong Kong-listed shares of CNOOC have fallen around 20
percent from their 2014 high of nearly HK$15.9 on Aug. 19, while
the shares of PetroChina have dropped about 15 percent from
their year high of HK$11.7 in early September.
Despite the recent sharp fall in oil prices, ratings agency
Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday it would retain its credit
ratings and outlooks for most Asian oil and gas companies such
as CNOOC, PetroChina and Malaysia's Petronas as they are mostly
large national oil firms with strong government backing.
S&P has lowered its Brent crude forecast for the
rest of 2014 to $85 from $105, and to $90 for next year, but it
does not expect the recent price falls to have any significant
impact on the capital expenditure of many Asian oil firms, Mehul
Sukkawala, a corporate ratings director of S&P, told reporters.
However, the oil price slump has resulted in inventory
losses at some refiners, and any further price slides would put
pressure on smaller Asian independent explorers and producers
like MIE Holdings in China, and Indonesia's Medco
Energi and Energi Mega, he warned.
CNOOC's capital expenditure surged 20 percent to 26.3
billion yuan in the third quarter as it raced to launch new
projects to meet its annual organic output growth target of 6-10
percent for the five years through 2015.
The company, which in early 2013 completed a $15.1 billion
acquisition of Canadian oil producer Nexen, has been struggling
to boost its own production growth over the past few years as
its existing major oilfields in China age.
By contrast, PetroChina and Asia's largest refiner Sinopec
have been cutting overall capital
spending since 2013 and divesting downstream assets in reaction
to a government-led corruption probe in the state sector.
CNOOC's third-quarter revenue fell 4.6 percent year-on-year
to 53.6 billion yuan ($8.77 billion) as its average oil sale
prices fell 6.8 percent to $98.98 per barrel. Its production
reached 103.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), little
changed from 103.4 million BOE in the year-earlier period.
PetroChina's net profit fell to 27.9 billion yuan from 29.8
billion yuan a year earlier. That compared with an average
forecast of 32.4 billion yuan in a Thomson Reuters analyst poll.
The exploration and production segment of PetroChina
generated an operating profit of 44 billion yuan in the third
quarter, down 8.3 percent year on year, according to Reuters
calculation based on the company's nine-month profit numbers.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharamang and Pravin Char)