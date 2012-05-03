BEIJING May 3 China will formally employ its
first home-made, deep-sea semi-submersible drilling platform in
the east part of South China Sea on May 9, marking the beginning
of the country's deepwater oil strategy, the National Energy
Administration said.
Ocean Oil 981 will be used to drill the Liwan 6-1-1 well,
which has water depth of 1,500 metres (5,000 feet) and designed
well depth of 2,371 metres (7,780 feet), the administration said
in a report on its website (www.nea.gov.cn) dated April 28.
The drill is scheduled to take 56.5 days.
Ocean Oil 981, the construction of which took six years, was
towed to the east part of South China Sea on Feb. 21 and drilled
the Liuhua 29-2-1 well in a trial operation, the administration
said.
The Lianhua 29-2-1 has designed well depth of 3,230 metres
in ocean waters with depth of 753.3 metres.
State-run China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) is the
owner and operator of the deep-sea rig.
