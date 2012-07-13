* June crude runs at 8.76 mln bpd, down 0.6 pct on yr
* Third straight month of on year declines
* The lowest daily run rates since October
* China's economy grows at slowest pace in three years
BEIJING, July 13 China's refinery throughput in
June fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier to 35.98 million
tonnes, marking the third straight month of decline as the
world's second-largest economy slows and energy demand cools.
Demand growth in China, the world's second-largest oil
consumer and crude buyer, is one of the biggest drivers of
global crude markets.
Daily crude run rates of 8.76 million barrels per day (bpd)
were the lowest since October, down 3 percent, or 270,000
barrels per day, from May's 9.03 million bpd, data from China's
National Bureau of Statistics showed.
China's top refiner, Sinopec Corp ,
reduced its crude throughput by more than one million tonnes, or
243,000 bpd, in June from an earlier output target, to trim high
domestic inventories as demand slows, industry sources have
said.
The sources said Sinopec will cut crude throughput in July
by almost 236,000 bpd versus an earlier production target,
curbing production for the second straight month as inventories
bulged and margins were squeezed.
China's economy grew 7.6 percent in the second quarter of
2012 from a year earlier, its slowest pace in three years,
confirming expectations of a downward trajectory that leaves
full-year growth on course for its softest showing since 1999.
