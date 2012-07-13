* June crude runs at 8.76 mln bpd, down 0.6 pct on yr

* Third straight month of on year declines

* The lowest daily run rates since October

* China's economy grows at slowest pace in three years (Adds background)

BEIJING, July 13 China's refinery throughput in June fell 0.6 percent from a year earlier to 35.98 million tonnes, marking the third straight month of decline as the world's second-largest economy slows and energy demand cools.

Demand growth in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer and crude buyer, is one of the biggest drivers of global crude markets.

Daily crude run rates of 8.76 million barrels per day (bpd) were the lowest since October, down 3 percent, or 270,000 barrels per day, from May's 9.03 million bpd, data from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed.

China's top refiner, Sinopec Corp , reduced its crude throughput by more than one million tonnes, or 243,000 bpd, in June from an earlier output target, to trim high domestic inventories as demand slows, industry sources have said.

The sources said Sinopec will cut crude throughput in July by almost 236,000 bpd versus an earlier production target, curbing production for the second straight month as inventories bulged and margins were squeezed.

China's economy grew 7.6 percent in the second quarter of 2012 from a year earlier, its slowest pace in three years, confirming expectations of a downward trajectory that leaves full-year growth on course for its softest showing since 1999. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Ed Davies)