* January crude runs down from December's record high
* Oil products inventories pile up
* Crude oil putput down 2.3 pct y/y
* Natural gas output up 2.4 pct y/y
(Adds details, background)
BEIJING, Feb 24 Chinese refineries
processed 36.2 million tonnes of crude oil in January, or 8.52
million barrels per day (bpd), 1.9 percent more than a year
earlier, the National Development and Reform Commission said on
Friday.
The daily throughput was about 8 percent less than in
December when refiners in the world's second-largest consuming
market processed a record 9.24 million bpd of crude oil after
running at the second-highest rate of 9.22 million bpd in
November.
Meanwhile, inventories of refined oil products at the end of
January increased 2.45 million tonnes from a month earlier and
gained 1.7 million tonnes from a year earlier, the commission
said.
The commission did not disclose stock levels for main oil
products such as diesel and gasoline at the end of January.
China's diesel inventories jumped 29.1 percent on month in
January, gasoline stocks fell 4 percent and overall fuel stocks
gained 14 percent from a month earlier, according to a Xinhua
report.
Falling crude runs and rising fuel stocks suggest actual
demand for fuels, especially diesel, retreated in January as
many businesses and factories closed for the Lunar New Year
holidays.
The country's crude oil production declined 2.3 percent from
a year earlier to 17.08 million tonnes last month, or 4.02
million bpd, the commission said, citing industry statistics.
The crude oil production level was equivalent to 73 percent
of China's crude oil imports in January.
Last month's natural gas production was 9.8 billion cubic
metres, 2.4 percent more than a year earlier, according to the
commission.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)