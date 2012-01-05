BEIJING Jan 5 China Petrochemical Corp
(Sinopec Group) aims to more than double its equity oil output
from overseas projects to over 1 million barrels per day (bpd)
by 2015 from 2011, the largest Chinese oil company by sales said
on Thursday.
Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production
Corp (SIPC), its investment and operation unit for overseas
upstream projects, gained 22.88 million tonnes or 457,600 bpd of
oil from overseas projects last year, Sinopec Group said in a
report on one of its websites (www.sinopecnews.com.cn)
SIPC will get 27 million tonnes of equity oil -- output it
is entitled to according to production sharing contracts -- from
overseas projects in 2012, Sinopec Group said.
As of the end of 2011, SIPC owned 47 overseas projects in 23
countries.
Sinopec Group's key domestic businesses are run by listed
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec
Corp) .
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)