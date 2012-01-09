BEIJING Jan 9 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) will shut down a 160,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude oil unit at its largest Zhenhai refinery from mid February for 45 days of maintenance, industry sources said on Monday.

The 460,000-bpd refinery will also shut down a 1.8 million tonne per year (tpy) catalytic cracking unit, a 1.5 million tpy coking unit and a 1.2 million tpy continuous reforming unit for repairs, the sources said.

As a result, Zhenhai will lower its crude runs this year to some 420,000 bpd from a record high of 439,700 bpd in 2011, according to the sources.

(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)