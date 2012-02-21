BEIJING Feb 21 An advisory panel to the
National Development and Reform Commission has in principle
endorsed China Petrochemical Corp's plan to build a 200,000
barrel-per-day refinery in northern Hebei province, a Chinese
newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The endorsement is a step closer to securing approval for
the project from China's powerful planning agency. The refinery
will give the largest refiner in Asia more leeway to serve
booming demand in the Beijing-Tianjin region and potentially aid
its expansion in northeast China, a traditional stronghold of
rival China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).
The Caofeidian refinery, expected to cost 21.4 billion yuan
($3.40 billion), would be 600 metres away from China
Petrochemical Corp's new commcercial oil reserve base that was
put into use on Feb. 1, the China Chemical Industry News said.
The refinery would be seven kilometres away from a crude oil
port in the Bohai Bay that is able to dock very large crude oil
carriers, the report said.
The report did not provide a time frame for when the
refinery would be ready for use.
China Petrochemical Corp, known as Sinopec Group, has 32 new
crude oil tanks in Caofeidian that can store a total of some 20
million barrels, in addition to its existing five million
barrels of storage.
China Petrochemical Corp runs most of its refining assets
via listed China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp)
.
For a table of China's refinery expansion plans, click
on:
($1 = 6.3017 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)