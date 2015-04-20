By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, April 20 Chinese customs have detained
members of two gangs involved in smuggling in 440,000 tonnes of
fuel using retooled fishing boats or vessels done up to look
like boats that carry out cleaning work on oil tankers,
authorities said on Monday.
Fuel smuggling has picked up since late last year after
China raised consumption taxes sharply on a variety of oil
products from diesel to fuel oil, widening the margins between
domestic oil prices and supplies that evade the levies, traders
have said.
The arrests were made earlier this month when authorities
detained more than 250 suspects from two gangs who had attempted
to smuggle in fuel worth approximately 2.2 billion yuan ($355
million) in seven coastal provinces, according to a statement on
the Chinese Customs Administration website (www.customs.gov.cn).
The operations involved the country's top oil ports such as
Ningbo, Qingdao, Dalian, Xiamen and Shenzhen.
In one case smugglers had used a fairly common method, using
converted fishing boats or unlicensed tankers to transfer fuel
from bigger "mother tankers" on the high seas, the statement
said.
In another case, a gang with operations at multiple ports
had used vessels disguised as specialist oil tanker cleaners and
had bought bunker fuel to be sold on illegally.
Taking advantage of a steep fall in global oil prices, China
raised consumption taxes on fuel three times in six weeks
between November last year and January. The tax on diesel and
fuel oil, for instance, rose 50 percent, creating a wide gap
between supplies priced on Asian spot markets and domestic
products.
Traders have reported that in January a price gap of around
1,000 yuan per tonne attracted a heavy flow of diesel smuggled
in by fishing boats along the shores of southern Fujian and
Guangdong provinces.
"Compared to the smuggling back in the late 1990s, they've
become a lot more organised, discreet and hard to track," said a
veteran trader in Xiamen in Fujian province, referring to
rampant diesel smuggling in 1998 when large oil tankers were
used.
The hefty tax on fuel oil has resulted in a sharp drop in
China's official fuel oil imports, with volumes down nearly 30
percent in the first two months of the year, according to
customs data.
($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan)
