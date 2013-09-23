SHANGHAI, Sept 23 China's commercial crude oil
inventories rose 9.67 percent by the end of August from a month
earlier, official news agency Xinhua said on Monday.
However, refined fuel stocks fell 5.28 percent during the
same period, the newsletter Xinhua OGP said.
Among refined fuels, gasoline inventories fell 7.85 percent
from end-July, diesel oil stocks dropped 3.91 percent, and
kerosene stocks fell 1.35 percent, OGP said.
The newsletter does not provide outright inventory volumes.
The government rarely discloses levels of either commercial
or strategic oil stocks, making it difficult to gauge real
demand in the world's second-largest oil importer.
