* End-Dec crude stocks down 2.2 pct, 3rd month of falls

* Refined product stocks up 6.1 pct, 2nd month of gains (Adds details)

BEIJING Jan 19 China's end-December commercial crude oil stocks were down 2.2 percent over the previous month and products inventory gained 6.1 percent, industry newsletter China OGP of Xinhua News Agency said on Thursday.

This is the third monthly fall for crude stocks, which does not include the country's strategic stockpile and second monthly rise in products stocks.

Gasoline stocks at the end of last month rose 1.4 percent from the end of November, diesel stocks jumped 10.2 percent while kerosene stocks grew 4.9 percent, the report said.

Based on earlier figures from the publication, the data suggests gasoline stocks at the end of December totalled about 6.5 million tonnes, diesel stocks at about 8.65 million tonnes and kerosene stocks at about 1.46 million tonnes.

The publication did not provide outright volumes for any of the products. China does not consistently publish official oil stocks figures.

The top two state oil refiners Sinopec and PetroChina have been boosting fuel production and buying diesel from overseas over the past two months to ease domestic diesel shortages.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)