* March crude stocks up 2 pct mth/mth, 2nd rise since Sept
* Fuel inventories down 3.6 pct mth/mth, 1st fall in 5 mths
* Gasoline stocks down 0.6 pct, diesel down 4.9 pct
BEIJING, April 20 China crude oil stockpiles
climbed 2 percent higher in March than a month earlier, with oil
firms thought to be restocking following a steady decline in
inventories since the fourth quarter of last year.
The restocking has helped push oil imports their
third-highest level on record in March, while crude processing
slipped after strong runs in February.
.
It marks only the second time crude inventories held by
refiners including China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec
Corp) have gained since September,
according to China Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals, a Xinhua
newsletter.
They rose 1.2 percent rise in January but fell 3.8 percent
in February.
The newsletter does not provide outright inventory volumes,
and the government seldom discloses either commercial or
strategic oil stock levels, making it harder to gauge real
demand by the world's second largest oil importer.
Inventories of refined oil products at the end of last month
fell 3.6 percent compared with a month earlier, it said, marking
the first decline in five months.
The change in fuel stocks mirrored a report from the
National Development and Reform Commission on Thursday which
said fuel inventories in the world's second largest consuming
market declined slightly last month.
Stocks of gasoline at the end of March dipped 0.6 percent
from a month earlier, diesel stocks fell 4.9 percent and
kerosene inventories slid 5.1 percent, the newsletter said.
Based on earlier figures from Xinhua, the percentage changes
indicate gasoline stocks at the end of March stood at about 6.7
million tonnes, diesel stocks at about 11.9 million tonnes and
kerosene stocks at about 1.5 million tonnes.
