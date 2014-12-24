* Crude stocks thinned for 2nd month as refinery runs at 2nd-highest * Diesel leads the fall, down 4.33 pct * Gasoline stocks down 0.45 pct, kerosene down 2.38 pct BEIJING, Dec 24 China's commercial crude oil stocks at the end of November were down 1.83 percent from the previous month, and refined fuel stocks fell 2.4 percent, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday. Diesel led the fall with a 4.33 percent decline, on the back of strong demand from the construction sector and state refiners' efforts to boost sales amid falling domestic prices, China Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals (OGP), a Xinhua oil and gas newsletter said. Gasoline recorded a smaller decline of 0.45 percent, due to less car travel in winter, the newsletter said. Kerosene, used mostly as aviation fuel, fell 2.38 percent from last month, as special on-line shopping promotions in November boosted air cargo traffic, OGP said. Crude stocks, excluding the country's strategic reserves, fell 1.83 percent from the month before, the second monthly drawdown, as oil firms raised their crude throughput to the second-highest on record. The following table shows China's commercial stockpiles in millions of metric tonnes, calculated by Reuters based on monthly percentage change data released each month in China OGP, and rounded to one decimal place. The publication stopped reporting outright volumes in July 2010. It does not include strategic reserves and may also not include reserves held by the state-owned oil majors for strategic purposes. Month Crude Oil Gasoline Diesel Kerosene Fuels Total Jan 31.7 6.4 9.1 1.7 17.2 Feb 33.1 7.1 10.9 1.8 19.8 March 32.2 7.2 10.3 1.9 19.4 April 32.3 7.3 9.6 1.8 18.7 May 33.6 7.4 8.5 1.8 17.7 June 32.9 7.6 8.3 1.9 17.8 July 34.8 7.5 8.3 1.7 17.5 Aug 35.5 7.2 7.4 1.8 16.4 Sept 35.7 7.1 7.0 1.8 15.9 Oct 35.4 6.7 6.7 1.6 15.0 Nov 34.8 6.7 6.4 1.6 14.6 (Reporting by Adam Rose and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Robert Birsel)