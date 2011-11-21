* End-Oct commercial crude stocks down 4.0 pct, first drop since June

* Refined fuel stocks down 3.6 pct, fifth decline in a row (Adds details)

BEIJING Nov 21 China's commercial crude oil stocks at the end of October fell 4.0 percent from a month earlier, the first drop since June, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Monday.

Refined oil products inventories in the world's second-largest oil consumer fell 3.6 percent from a month earlier, marking their fifth decline in a row, China Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals reported.

That suggested fuel inventories might have fallen to about 15.1 million tonnes at the end of last month, according to Reuters calculations based on earlier data from the publication.

Of the total, diesel inventories at the end of last month dropped 6.8 percent from the end of September, kerosene stocks slumped 9.3 percent while gasoline stocks rose 2.2 percent, the reports said.

Based on earlier figures from the publication, the data suggests gasoline stocks at the end of October totaled about 6.11 million tonnes, diesel stocks at about 7.67 million tonnes and kerosene stocks at about 1.32 million tonnes.

The publication did not provide outright volumes for any of the products. China does not consistently publish official oil stocks figures.

State oil refiner PetroChina has said all its refineries had completed maintenance from early October and were running at full rates.

Rival Sinopec said in October that its diesel stocks had fallen to less than 10 days' worth of sales and it planned to raise crude throughput to a record 18.3 million tonnes in November to replenish inventories.

China's net diesel imports swelled to more than 198,000 tonnes in October after it was a small net exporter a month earlier, customs data showed on Monday.

The increase was consistent with earlier reports that leading oil companies had booked more diesel cargoes in the run-up to winter months as supply in some regions tightened amid lucklustre domestic refinery production.

(Reporting by Judy Hua, Jim Bai and David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jonathan Hopfner)