BEIJING May 21 China's commercial crude oil stocks at the end of April gained 4.36 percent from a month earlier, the official Xinhua News Agency said in an in-house newsletter on Monday.

Inventories of refined oil products at the end of last month fell 0.56 percent from a month earlier, the Xinhua Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals said. (Reporting by Jim Bai, Judy Hua and Fayen Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)