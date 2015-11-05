BEIJING Nov 5 Surplus annual production of
diesel, gasoline and kerosene in China will double to nearly 30
million tonnes by 2020 from last year's level, boosted by
increasing output from independent refiners, according to an
industry research paper.
Smaller and independently operated refineries, known as
'teapots', are set to churn out more and higher-grade oil
products after Beijing allowed them to import crude for the
first time to encourage competition and boost private
investment.
That could stoke exports of finished products from the
world's second-largest refining industry after the United
States, dragging on Asian refining margins DUB-SIN-REF already
pressured by rising supplies from mega-sized new refineries in
the Middle East.
"With improved feedstock, they'll be able to produce higher
quality fuel ... Teapots will become more competitive in the
Chinese fuel market," CNPC Economics and Technology Research
Institute, the in-house research arm for state energy giant
China National Petroleum Corp, said in its paper.
These plants, mostly in the eastern province of Shandong,
used to produce diesel and gasoline by processing imported fuel
oil from places such as Russia or Venezuela, a feedstock heavier
and generally of poorer quality than crude oil.
The paper, released to media this week, estimated that
teapot refiners could win quotas to import a total of 1.6
million barrels per day of crude oil. By the end of October,
Beijing had granted 11 plants quotas to ship in a total of
nearly 1 million bpd.
China's refining industry has long been dominated by state
companies Sinopec Corp and PetroChina, which
have only until recently started scaling down expansion after
nearly two decades of building frenzy.
The growing fuel surplus will see independents queuing up to
apply for permits to export as early as next year, industry
experts said. For now, only a handful of state refiners are
licensed oil exporters.
Total Chinese exports of diesel, gasoline and kerosene stood
at around 20 million tonnes in 2014, according to customs data.
Teapot refineries are forecast to operate at 60 percent of
their total capacity in 2016, up from an estimated 37 percent in
2014, according to CNPC.
It also estimated China's total crude oil processing
capacity would reach 800 million tonnes, or 16 million bpd, by
2020 assuming an average addition of 400,000 bpd of new capacity
each year.
Crude throughput is likely to hit 12 million bpd, or 1.6
million bpd more than the current rates shown in official data.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Joseph Radford)