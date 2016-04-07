* Tankers at Qingdao port face up to 30-day wait
* At least 15 large tankers wait to offload -shiptracking
data
* Delays may persist as glut of West African oil to arrive
* Qingdao jam part of pattern as Iraq's Basra port also
delayed
By Libby George and Keith Wallis
LONDON/SINGAPORE, April 7 A surge in oil buying
by China's newest crude importers has created delays of up to a
month for vessels to offload cargoes at Qingdao port, imposing
costly fees and complicating efforts to sell to the world's
hottest new buyers.
China's independent refiners, freed of government
constraints after securing permission to import just last year,
have gorged on plentiful low-cost crude in 2016. This has
created delays for tankers that have quadrupled to between 20 to
30 days at Qingdao port in Shandong province, the key import hub
for the plants, known as teapots, according to port agents and
ship-tracking data.
"Imports were blocked for some time by their increasing
demand this month," one trader said of the teapots. Buyers, the
trader added, "are suffering from the block - there is lots of
demurrage," referring to costs a charterer pays to the
shipowners if a cargo fails to unload at the specified time.
February imports to Qingdao hit a record 2.3 million barrels
per day (bpd), according to Energy Aspects, with March figures
expected to record another increase. The February imports into
the port were about 29 percent of China's intake that month,
based on China customs data.
The strong demand is stretching the port's facilities, with
shipping data on the Thomson Reuters Eikon terminal showing that
at least 15 tankers - Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) and
Suezmax vessels - are currently waiting to offload at Qingdao,
many of which were scheduled to deliver last month.
Adding to the congestion is a lack of pipeline access to the
teapots from the port, meaning that about 80 percent of the oil
they buy has to be delivered by truck. This makes it hard to
clear the imports quickly enough to make room for the next
deliveries.
Additionally, a lack of storage space at the terminal means
tankers cannot easily offload and sail on to make other
deliveries.
WORSE TO COME
The tanker traffic jam outside Qingdao is one of several
bottlenecks in the global oil sector that have pushed up tanker
rates as vessels are held up in the queues.
A similar tanker backlog has built up outside the Iraqi port
of Basra, and smaller jams have also been reported at China's
Ningbo and Tianjin ports, to the south and north of Qingdao,
respectively.
The congestion in Qingdao has caused tankers to divert to
other ports, while at least one VLCC has split its 2 million
barrel cargo between two ports in China, a European ship broker
and ship tracking data showed.
Qingdao's congestion may get worse as more vessels are on
the way.
Exports loading for China from West Africa in April are
expected to rise to a 19-month high of 1.14 million bpd, driven
in large part by teapot buying.
Norwegian oil firm Statoil has already sold some 4
million barrels via two tankers ex-ship at Qingdao to teapots
that will arrive in April, and it has booked a third VLCC to
sail to the port.
Charterers like Statoil will normally bill the buyers for
the demurrage costs, ship brokers said.
"Otherwise, the price of crude is so low now that $65,000
per day demurrage for 10 days will wipe out a chunk of the
trader's profit," a Singapore-based supertanker broker said.
The delays - and the costs associated with them - could put
a chill on the refiners' demand for now.
"Until the backlog of tankers is cleared up, the teapots
will put a brake on buying in the near term," Michal Meidan,
Asian analyst with Energy Aspects, said in a note. Still, Meidan
added, a planned pipeline from Yantai port, northeast of
Qingdao, to the main teapot plants is expected to open in June
or July that could whet their appetite again.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Henning Gloystein and Christian Schmollinger)