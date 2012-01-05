BEIJING, Jan 5 China has raised the threshold for windfall tax on crude oil production to $55 a barrel from the previous $40, effectively cutting tax payments by the country's oil producers such as PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd. The new taxation, backdated to Nov. 1 last year, will be calculated monthly and the levies will be paid to the government on a quarterly basis, according to a statement that Sinopec Corp , the country's second largest oil producer, submitted to the Shanghai Securities Exchange. The statement was published on the Shanghai Securities Exchange's website (www.sse.com.cn). Oil producers will continue to be subject to a five-tiered progressive windfall tax rate, although the threshold for each category is higher than those in the previous scheme. The following table shows the new tax formula. Crude oil prices Windfall tax rate ($/bbl) (pct) 55-60 20 60-65 25 65-70 30 70-75 35 >75 40