By Chen Aizhu
| BOXING, China, July 12
BOXING, China, July 12 For Ma Yunsheng, taking
care of Mum and Dad is not just a part of doing business, but
the key to its success.
Every month, the parents of workers at China's Chambroad
Holding, an $8 billion oil refining and petrochemical company,
get 200 yuan ($30), if their child is an ordinary worker, or up
to 10 percent of their managerial offspring's salary.
The manager's parents also receive free apartments and
access to elder care facilities within walking distance of their
homes in Boxing, a town of 500,000 people in eastern China's
Shandong province, where Chambroad is headquartered.
Chambroad's Chairman Ma Yunsheng, 53, looked to the
deeply-held traditional Chinese value of filial piety, or
respect for one's parents, in instituting these perks, he told
Reuters in an interview. This corporate culture, rooted in the
teachings of Chinese scholar Confucius, has driven Chambroad's
ten-fold growth in revenue over the past decade to 50 billion
yuan ($7.51 billion) in 2015, he said.
"The priority of Chambroad's management thinking goes to its
staff first, then the local government, then its shareholders,"
said Ma, who in 1995 took over the small lubricant oil plant
that Chambroad started out as in 1990. He became chairman when
the company was privatised in 2000.
Speaking from his office adorned with Chinese calligraphy,
Ma, an avid calligrapher himself, said Chambroad aims to become
a century-old brand by following the same golden rule used
during the past two decades.
From that lubes plant, Chambroad has expanded to running a
70,000 barrels-per-day oil refinery, producing petrochemicals
and managing property. Chambroad is among over 20 private
refining firms that China's government gave crude import
licenses to starting in 2015, making them the stars of the
global oil market as they snapped up Russia, North Sea and South
American supply.
However, Ma plans to steer Chambroad away from its roots as
an independent refiner, called "teapots" because of their
relative smaller size. Investments will go toward fuel
retailing, logistics, and the production of high-quality
chemical precursor materials, setting its sights on
profitability rather than turnover.
"Longer-term refining will be in surplus...instead of
expanding capacity, we'll be looking for the right partners to
invest in," he said.
CONFUCIAN VALUES
Ma's ambitions to turn Chambroad into a research and
development centre to train other Chinese private firms have
materialised in the brick-and-wood Chambroad Institute next to
his office. It houses a 500-strong research team studying
subjects from basic chemicals to waste treatment.
Ma said he measures how well Chambroad is performing through
a combination of profit and tax rate paid back to the
government. At this point that target is about 30 percent of
revenues for the group that employs about 12,000 people.
Other perks Ma has instituted to drive performance include
granting Chambroad's 109 top managers a 500,000 yuan car
allowance, paid out monthly. Mid-level managers receive 250,000
yuan, a Chambroad spokeswoman said.
Chambroad staff said Ma likes to hire outside the company
and bestows a lot of trust in new hires. This is unique for
private Chinese businesses where most bosses tend to turn the
companies into family operations.
"Chambroad won't be a family business...it will be five or
more groups. My mission will be complete if each of them can run
independently or form an alliance," said Ma, adding that he
hones his management skills while deliberating during sleepless
nights.
Ma also poses management questions to an internal social
media group called "West Point of the 80s" for Chambroad
employees born during that decade.
In an industry where alcohol is commonly imbibed at
meetings, Chambroad tries to be a role model by banning drinking
during weekdays for staff.
Following the Confucian value that a leader has obligations
to his followers, Ma slapped himself with a penalty of 300,000
yuan for drinking spirits over a dinner with local government
officials.
($1 = 6.6871 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)