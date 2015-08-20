BEIJING Aug 21 An intensifying rivalry between China's two top oil traders Chinaoil and Unipec is whipsawing Asia's oil market, pitting the state-owned firms against each other in a battle for control of the region's crude benchmark.

Since their formation in 1993, the duo have transformed their businesses from simply procuring and marketing oil and oil products to being fully fledged traders, riding on China's stellar demand growth.

Below are facts about the two firms based on company websites and interviews with company traders.

* China International United Petroleum & Chemicals Co. Ltd. Better known as Unipec.

* Procures crude for Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner which imports nearly 80 percent of the roughly 4.8 million barrels of crude it processes each day. Sinopec owns 37.5 percent of the Saudi Aramco-controlled 400,000-bpd Yanbu refinery in Saudi Arabia.

* Total turnover last year was nearly 300 million tonnes, or 6 million bpd, including about 5 million bpd for crude and the rest products, according to senior company sources.

* Trading desk: Unipec has 400 staff with trade hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong, Singapore, London and New York. Hong Kong and London trades mostly crude, while Singapore is focused on oil products.

* Storage: managed under subsidiary logistics specialist Sinopec Kantons Holdings Ltd, with tanks in Holland, Tallin in Estonia, Antwerp in Belgium and Fujairah in UAE. Kantons also invests in LNG tankers. Unipec operates a crude floating storage unit off Malaysia.

* Traders: Simon Chen, Unipec's president since 2014, a veteran crude oil trader who has worked for the company for more than two decades. Newly appointed VP Zhong Fuliang was previously a planning official at Sinopec's largest subsidiary plant, Zhenhai refinery. Over the past two years has lost four key crude oil traders, including former head of crude in Beijing, Cui Zhenchu, and head of crude in London, Liu Qinghui.

* China National United Oil Corp, known as Chinaoil

* Procures crude for PetroChina, Asia's largest oil and gas producer and China's second-largest refiner with capacity of about 3.2 million bpd. Markets PetroChina's equity crude oil in countries like Sudan, Kazakhstan and Ecuador.

* Refining: Owns nearly half of Singapore Petroleum Co (SPC)in Singapore, 49 percent of 115,000-bpd Osaka refinery in Japan. Acquired half of INEOS' refineries - Grangemouth in Scotland and Lavera in France - with combined capacity of about 420,000 bpd.

* Storage: Owns 35 percent stake in the 2.32 million cubic metres Universal Terminal in Singapore, controlled by Singapore trader Hin Leong Group. Active pipeline oil trader in the United States.

* Trading desks: Beijing, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam, Dubai, Indonesia, London, Houston, Canada. The Singapore team, set up in 2007, has about 60 staff trading mostly products, the largest outside China.

* Global crude book under a newly formed Beijing-based China Team of 30 staff, the largest crude team globally. Crude desk in Singapore has about 10 and London 20.

* Trading volume hit a record of 2.68 million bpd in 2013, up from 620,000-bpd in 2003. Turnover touched a record $101.6 billion in 2013, versus $5.75 billion in 2003.

* Long-term loan-for-oil deals with Russia, Venezuela and Ecuador.

* Traders: Zhao Yong became president in 2014, replacing long-serving predecessor Madame Wang Lihua who had been head of Chinaoil since 1996. Chinaoil's half-dozen strong team of top traders has changed little over the past 20 years. It includes Zhao the current chief, VP Zheng Jun who heads crude, shipping and LNG, Zhang Tong, vice president of oil products trading and Xia Hongwei, head of Asia operations in Singapore.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Beijing and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Richard Pullin)