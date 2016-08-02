BEIJING Aug 2 Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp, a
state-owned trader that started China's Iranian oil business,
has appointed a senior trading manager to head the company,
officials at the firm said on Tuesday.
Li Youmin, who joined Zhuhai Zhenrong in 1996 as her first
job out of university shortly after the company was set-up,
became its new general manager effective in June, replacing
Zhang Dongquan who has retired, the officials told Reuters.
Zhuhai Zhenrong is now a subsidiary of Macau-based
state-controlled conglomerate Nam Kwong Group, following a
recent merger under the Chinese cabinet's plan to consolidate
state-owned enterprises.
Li, in her 40s, was hired by the founder of Zhuhai Zhenrong,
Yang Qinglong, a legendary figure who brokered and started oil
dealings between Beijing and Tehran in 1995.
At that time, Iran was supplying oil to China to pay for
arms supplied by Beijing during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, and
Zhuhai Zhenrong still specializes mainly in buying Iranian oil.
Li has work since she joined in the company's crude
department, which now lifts about 240,000 barrels a day from
Iran under annual supply pacts. She was heading up the crude
department when she got the nod to run the company, and now
leads a Beijing-based team of 40.
Under the merger with Nam Kwong, two other trading units
previously under Zhuhai Zhenrong - Tianjin Zhenrong
International Trading Co Ltd and Tianbao Petroleum Trading Co
Ltd - also become subsidiaries of the Macau conglomerate.
Beijing-based Tianjin Zhenrong, which also deals oil with
Iran, focuses on refined fuel such as fuel oil and
petrochemicals.
Prior to the merger, Nam Kwong was into real estate,
logistics and travel, as well as small-scale natural gas and
petrochemicals.
