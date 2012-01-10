SHANGHAI Jan 10 China's online game market grew 32.4 percent by revenue last year to 42.85 billion yuan ($6.8 billion), the official Xinhua News agency reported on Tuesday, quoting government officials.

Domestically developed games accounted for more than 60 percent of the revenue, up 40.7 percent from 2010, Sun Shoushan, deputy head of the General Administration of Press and Publication was quoted as saying.

Sun said mobile gaming revenues rose 86.8 percent to 1.7 billion yuan in 2011.

China has the world's largest Internet population, with its number of Internet users reaching 485 million by the end of June 2011.