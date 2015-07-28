SHANGHAI, July 28 China's central bank will
inject 50 billion yuan ($8.05 billion)into the money markets
through seven-day reverse bond repurchase agreements on Tuesday,
traders said.
The injection is the largest through open market operations
since March 5.
On Monday, China's benchmark CSI 300 equity index
fell 8.5 percent, reversing a government-engineered recovery
since in July.
Some analysts have highlighted tighter liquidity conditions
in the money market as a risk for equities.
Maturing reverse repos will drain a net 70 billion yuan from
the banking system this week.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 30 billion
yuan into the banking system last week, after a 45 billion net
drain the week before.
($1 = 6.2091 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)