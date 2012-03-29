SHANGHAI, March 29 The People's Bank of China
(PBOC) conducted a net injection of 19 billion yuan ($3.01
billion) from the banking system this week, according to Reuters
calculations.
The PBOC has drained a total of seven billion yuan so far
this year. Last year, it injected a net 1.907 trillion yuan into
the market through its open market operations, which was largely
offset by increases in banks' required reserves.
The central bank also announced a cut in banks' required
reserve ratio on Feb. 18, which injected an estimated 350-400
billion yuan into the banking system. The cut took effect on
Feb. 24.
For a table on the PBOC's open market operations in 2011,
click:
For a factbox on changes in benchmark interest rates and
required reserve ratios, click:
Following is a summary of the PBOC's weekly open market
operations this year (in billions of yuan):
Week Bills Repos Bills Repos Net drain(-)
starting matured matured issued issued or injection(+)
Mar 26 99 10 0 90 + 19
Mar 19 51 0 0 70 - 19
Mar 12 13 16 0 86 - 57
Mar 5 7 56 0 60 + 3
Feb 27 2 0 0 30 -28
Feb 20 2 0 0 0 + 2
Feb 13 7 0 0 16 - 9
Feb 6 2 0 0 46 -44
Jan 30 1 0 0 352* -351
Jan 16 1 352* 0 0 +353
Jan 9 8 65 0 0 + 73
Jan 2 1 50 0 0 + 51
-------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL - 7
* Including maturing of 352 billion yuan reverse repos
Following is a summary for the fourth quarter of 2011 (in
billions of yuan):
Dec 26 3 10 4 0 + 9
Dec 19 2 15 27 0 - 10
Dec 12 3 10 41 45 - 73
Dec 5 5 30 56 80 -101
Nov 28 2 0 16 10 - 24
Nov 21 5 48 16 15 + 22
Nov 14 17 39 58 0 - 2
Nov 7 39 70 12 30 + 67
Oct 31 52 55 11 0 + 96
Oct 24 41 60 20 100 - 19
Oct 17 49 50 31 90 - 22
Oct 10 98 189 37 120 +130
-------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL + 73
Note: Reuters calculations of maturing bills and repos count
any debt maturing on the weekend as maturing the following week,
as that is when banks receive the cash.
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
(Compiled by Shanghai Newsroom)